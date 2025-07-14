Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Are you among the majority of entrepreneurs using a Windows device? A survey by Get Support IT Services discovered that 70% of small-business owners use PCs. To stay productive, it’s essential to run an up-to-date operating system. Right now, you can score a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for just $14.97 (reg. $199).

Upgrade your PC with Windows 11 Pro before support ends for Windows 10

If you’re using Windows 10, consider it a ticking time bomb. Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 in October 2025, so now is the time to upgrade. This license to Windows 11 Pro gives your old PC a major upgrade for just $15.

Windows 11 Pro was made for the modern professional, so you can take advantage of an modern, user-friendly interface with new helpful features like snap layouts, improved voice typing, and a better search experience.

This license gives you access to Copilot, your built-in AI-powered assistant that is available right on your desktop. You’ll also unlock powerful tools like Microsoft Teams, Azure HD, Hyper-V, and Windows Sandbox, which can help you manage your workload.

Windows 11 Pro also steps up your security. Enjoy features like biometric logins, encrypted authentication, and advanced antivirus protection to help keep your data safe and your devices secure.

Before you purchase, make sure you have the 4GB RAM and 40GB hard drive space required to run this operating system. You’ll receive an email immediately after purchase that includes a redemption code and instructions to redeem it for your license.

Upgrade your computer with this Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for just $14.97 (reg. $199).

StackSocial prices subject to change.