The 2024 Golden Globes are underway, with Oppenheimer taking an early lead with four wins including best actor, best supporting actor, best director and best original score.

Cillian Murphy won best actor in a drama for Oppenheimer, in which he played the eponymous role of Manhattan Project director J. Robert Oppenheimer. It’s his sixth collaboration with director Christopher Nolan — who also won for best director. “I knew the first time that I walked on a Chris Nolan set that it was different,” said Murphy in his acceptance speech. “I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors that I was in the hands of a visionary director.”

“I took a beta blocker, so this is going to be a breeze,” joked supporting actor winner Robert Downey Jr., who earned his fourth Golden Globe for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. “Folks have come up to me since the summertime saying that I was, quote, ‘unrecognizably subtle’ as Leonard Strauss. To my fellow nominees: Let’s not pretend this is a compliment. This is more of a most improved player thing.” He also ended his speech with a nod to the updated Golden Globes organization: “And lastly, Golden Globes journalists, thanks for changing your game, therefore changing your name.”

Oppenheimer auteur Christopher Nolan won his first Golden Globe, after six nominations, for his three-hour historical epic — but he noted it was his second time on stage at the ceremony after accepting Heath Ledger’s posthumous Golden Globe for best supporting actor in The Dark Knight in 2009. “That was complicated and challenging for me,” said Nolan. “In the middle of speaking, I glanced up and Robert Downey Jr. caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support — the same look he’s giving me now, the same love and support he’s shown so many people and in our community over so many years.”

Emma Stone won her second Golden Globe for best actress, musical/comedy, for her performance in Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, with whom she worked on The Favourite. “I see this as a rom-com,” she said of the Frankenstein-inspired tale. “But in this sense [that my character] Bella falls in love with life itself rather than a person, and she accepts the good and the bad in equal measure.”

The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress in a motion picture. After mistakenly thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which no longer backs the Golden Globes, she turned to her collaborators. “To Alexander Payne, thank you for giving me the opportunity to portray this beautiful and flawed woman,” she said, while also calling out her “two partners in crime, her Holdovers co-stars, Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. She also dedicated her award to her character, Mary Lamb. “Oh Mary, you have changed my life,” said Randolph. “You have made me feel seen in so many ways that I have never imagined.”

Mark Hamill presented the Golden Globe for cinematic or box office achievement — a new category this year — to (unsurprisingly) Barbie, which earned over $1.4 billion at the global box office. Star and producer Margot Robbie accepted the award alongside writer-director Greta Gerwig. “We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth: the movie theaters,” said Robbie, who also thanked “the brave individuals” at Mattel and Warner Bros. for taking risks and greenlighting the project. Gerwig also gave a shoutout to husband and writing partner Noah Baumbach for “showing his inner Barbie girl.”

Anatomy of a Fall won the Globe for best non-English film — which it will not repeat at the Oscars in March, as French film was not submitted by its home country (which went with the Juliette Binoche-starrer The Taste of Things). But the Globes also honored the Palme d’Or-winning film with the prize for best screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall. Director Justine Triet accepted the award, noting that co-writer Arthur Harari is her romantic partner and that the pair wrote the script — about a woman accused of killing her husband — while stuck in their apartment during the pandemic. “Strangely, nobody died,” she joked.

Oppenheimer also won best original score for Ludwig Göransson, while Billie Eilish and brother/co-writer Finneas won best original song for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For.” Animation legend Hayao Miyazaki won his first Golden Globe for best animated feature with his latest (and possible final) film, The Boy and the Heron.

It was a good night for Netflix in the television categories, with The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki winning best supporting actress for playing Princess Diana of Wales. The streamer’s Beef won two key awards early in the evening, which stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong taking home their first Golden Globes for best actor and actress, respectively, in a limited series — a history-making win for Wong, who is the first actress of Asian success to win in the category. Beef also won the top prize for best limited or anthology series.

Succession star Kieran Culkin won best actor in a drama series, his first win after five noms, while Matthew Macfadyen won best supporting actor for his role in the final season of the HBO drama.

The Bear swept the TV comedy categories, taking home best comedy series. Jeremy Allen White won his second consecutive Golden Globe for his role in the FX series, while his costar Ayo Edebiri won her first Globe for best actress. “Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails!” Edebiri said when highlighting her managers’ assistants in her speech.

“This is going to be the first time stand-up comedians are going to be acknowledged at a major award show,” said comedian Jim Gaffigan when introducing the new category for best stand-up performance on television. “For 80 years, good looking people threw a party, and then you guys finally decided to invite the talented people.” Ricky Gervais won the inaugural prize for his special Armageddon, but he was not present to accept the award — likely to the relief of the many celebrities in the room who were often the target of Gervais’ barbs when he frequently served as Globes host.

Comedian Jo Koy, who was tapped to host the ceremony less than two weeks ahead of time, frequently joked about his last-minute gig in his opening monologue — particularly when his jokes provoked minimal laughter in the Beverly Hilton ballroom. “I got the gig 10 days ago!” he told the audience early in his opening remarks. “You want a perfect monologue?”

The Golden Globes telecast moved to CBS this year, having left its longtime home at NBC after last year’s ceremony following years of controversy over the conduct of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 2004 Golden Globes mark the first since the HFPA was replaced as the Globes’ backer.

In June 2023, Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge acquired all of the Globes’ assets, rights and properties from the HFPA. The resulting Golden Globes organization has since significantly revamped the Globes’ voting body, which is now made up of 300 journalists from around the world, representing 76 countries. DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge that also owns The Hollywood Reporter.

Read the full list of 2024 Golden Globe winners here.