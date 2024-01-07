Monica Sorelle, Monique Walton and Set Hernandez were named the winners of the three emerging filmmaker awards at the annual Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch on Saturday.

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone and Rustin star Colman Domingo hosted the event for the nonprofit arts organization, Film Independent.

Stella Artois presented the Someone to Watch Award to Mountains director Sorelle. The award recognizes a “first-time narrative filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition,” according to Film Independent. The award included a $25,000 grant.

Set Hernandez, director of Unseen, was honored with the Truer Than Fiction Award, which is presented to a first-time director of non-fiction features. The award also included a $25,000 grant.

Lastly, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey presented Monique Walton with the Producers Award, which honors “emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity, and vision required to produce quality, independent films,” according to the organization. The award included a $25,000 grant by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey.

“Understanding the enormous challenges independent artists are facing, it’s essential that they are provided the resources to move forward with their artistic visions,” Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, said. “The Emerging Filmmaker Awards provide vital support to these talented artists, enabling them to continue to develop new work and thrive as singular artists.”

Winners for the remaining awards categories will be revealed at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant, on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the beach in Santa Monica, California.