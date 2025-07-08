In 2025, Americans Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova reached their respective semifinals at Wimbledon. Fritz became the first American man to reach the semifinals since John Isner in 2018. Ben Shelton is facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal in hopes to be the third American in this year’s competition to make the semifinal stage.

American-born players have a successful track record in tennis. Here are the winningest American-born tennis players at Grand Slams in the Open era.

Men

Pete Sampras – 14 Grand Slam singles titles

Born in the nation’s capital, Sampras continued his tennis journey living in Southern California before turning pro at 16. He won the US Open in 1990 at 19, becoming the youngest American man to win the event.

Titles

US Open – 1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002

Wimbledon – 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

Australian Open – 1994, 1997

Andre Agassi – 8 singles titles

Agassi’s Las Vegas roots matched his flair-for-the-dramatic style of play as he hit the pro tennis scene in the late 1980s. Reaching a No. 1 ranking in 1995, Agassi continued to rack up singles titles by winning all four majors, completing a Golden Slam after winning the French Open in 1999. Agassi is one of three men (along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) to accomplish the feat.

Titles

US Open – 1994, 1999

Wimbledon – 1992

Australian Open – 1995, 2000, 2001, 2003

French Open – 1999

Jimmy Connors – 8 singles titles

Connors, the “basher” from Belleville, Illinois, began his dominance at a young age — from youth championships to winning the Division I singles championship at UCLA — but his biggest impact came as a pro. In the late 1970s to early 1980s, Connors had a meteoric rise. He remains the only player to win the US Open on three different surfaces.

Titles

US Open – 1974, 1976, 1978, 1982, 1983

Wimbledon – 1974, 1982

Australian Open – 1974

Jim Courier – 4 singles titles

Florida’s Courier wasted no time solidifying himself as a tennis mainstay, reaching the final of all four Grand Slam tournaments by the age of 22. That record he established in the 1980s stands strong today. He would go on to win multiple titles at the Australian and French Open tournaments before calling it quits in 2000.

Titles

Women

Serena Williams – 23 singles titles

Serena Williams is one of the most accomplished and decorated tennis players in the history of the game. She leads all Americans (both men and women) in Grand Slam singles titles with 23. She won her first at the US Open in 1999. She broke the tie with Steffi Graf for most Grand Slams in the Open era 18 years later, adding an exclamation point to what was already a legendary career.

Titles

US Open – 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014

Wimbledon – 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016

Australian Open – 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017

French Open – 2002, 2013, 2015

Chris Evert – 18 singles titles

Tennis was a lifestyle for Evert and her family in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she quickly carved out her place in the game once turning pro. She never once ranked lower than No. 4 in the world, winning at least one Grand Slam singles title 13 years in a row.

Titles

US Open – 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1982

Wimbledon – 1974, 1976, 1981

Australian Open – 1982, 1984

French Open – 1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, 1986

Billie Jean King – 8 singles titles

Growing up in California, King picked up a tennis racquet at 11 years old and later told her mother she’d be No. 1 in the world. Mission accomplished. King would go on to win eight Grand Slam singles titles in the Open era and was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987.

Titles

US Open – 1971, 1972, 1974

Wimbledon – 1968, 1972, 1973, 1975

French Open – 1972

Venus Williams – 7 singles titles

Tennis changed forever when Venus and her younger sister Serena were introduced to the sport. Though Serena’s presence got in the way of additional Grand Slam titles, Venus had her share of success with seven wins at major tournaments and five Olympic medals — making her the most decorated tennis player in the history of the Games.

Titles

US Open – 2000, 2001

Wimbledon – 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008

