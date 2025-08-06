From a starter’s job to the unemployment line in the blink of an eye.

Defensive back Marquise Bridges is finding out the hard way things can happen fast in professional football, with the Bombers releasing Bridges from the practice roster less than two weeks after getting his last start.

The Bombers cut loose the 28-year-old on Wednesday despite the fact he earned a starter’s role out of training camp.

Bridges started the first six games of the season for the Bombers before getting benched during their week eight loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was quickly shuffled to the practice roster last week and is now out of a job completely.

Bridges had two interceptions in their season-opening victory over the BC Lions. He appeared in eight games in the blue and gold last season as a rookie.

Jamal Parker started at the field side cornerback position for Bridges last week before getting injured. It appears newcomer Dexter Lawson is the next man up to get the start on the corner in their next game after practicing with the first team offence on Tuesday.

The 4-3 Bombers will travel to Calgary for their week 10 matchup against the 5-3 Stampeders on Saturday.