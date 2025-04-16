With the Stanley Cup playoffs just days away, one member of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets has more to celebrate than just the club’s stellar play this season.

Alex Iafallo is coming back to the Manitoba capital, the Jets announced Tuesday, after signing a three-year contract extension beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old winger from Eden, N.Y., played all 81 games with the Jets this season. He was acquired by Winnipeg from the Los Angeles Kings in the blockbuster 2023 Pierre-Luc Dubois trade, alongside Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari. He recorded 31 points this season, and with one game left, is on a four-game point streak.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Iafallo’s extension has an average annual value of $3,666,666.