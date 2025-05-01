The accolades continue to roll in for Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

After leading his team to its first-ever Presidents’ Trophy this season, the 31-year-old netminder has already won his second consecutive William M. Jennings Trophy and has been nominated for a potential third Vezina Trophy and is now in the running for the Hart Trophy — awarded to the NHL’s most valuable player.

Hellebuyck’s 47-win season set a new franchise record and put him in third place all-time for wins in a single NHL season.

He’s the first player in franchise history to receive a Hart nomination, and should he win, he’d be the first goaltender to win the prestigious award since Montreal’s Carey Price in 2014-15. Only three goalies have won the Hart since the league expanded in 1967-68.