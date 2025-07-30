Dylan Samberg is set to follow up his career-best NHL season in a familiar uniform.

The 26-year-old defenceman and the Winnipeg Jets have agreed to a three-year deal, the club announced Wednesday, keeping Samberg with the only NHL team he’s ever known.

The extension has an average annual value of $5,750,000.

Samberg was drafted 43rd overall by the Jets in 2017 and has spent his entire pro career in Manitoba, appearing in a total of 216 games for the Jets and 64 for the Manitoba Moose in the AHL.

Last season, Samberg set personal bests with six goals and 20 points in only 60 games. He also recorded the best plus/minus rating (+34) on the Jets — tied for sixth overall in the NHL.

The Hermantown, Minn., native has also represented the United States internationally, winning silver (2019) and bronze (2018) at the World Junior Championships, and serving on the fourth-place American squad at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championships.

