Winnipeg Jets fans will have an opportunity to see the next generation of star players up close and personal at the club’s 2025 development camp, slated to run from Monday through Friday.

With the NHL entry draft in the rearview mirror, the Jets’ selections from this past weekend — including first-rounder Sascha Boumedienne — will join prospects drafted in previous years, including some who are already spending time with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Among the participants scheduled to hit the ice at the Hockey For All Centre this week are goalie Dominic DiVincentiis (drafted in 2022), Swedish defenceman Alfons Frej (2024), and forwards Colby Barlow (first-round pick in 2023), Kevin He (2024) and Braden Yager (traded to the Jets in 2024).

All four of the Jets’ other selections from this year’s draft are also set to make an appearance, including Owen Martin, Viktor Kingsell, Edison Engle and Jacob Cloutier.

Martin, from Oakbank, is one of two Manitobans at Jets development camp, alongside free agent invitee Avery Laliberte of Lorette.

Open-to-the-public practice sessions start Canada Day at 9:30 a.m. Monday is an off-ice testing day for the players.