Winnipeg police say an investigation alongside Manitoba RCMP has led to the seizure of 30 guns and $60,000 in cocaine and hydromorphone.

The investigation, dubbed Project Quarry, also resulted in the arrest of five people — two from Winnipeg, two from Stonewall and one from Rockwood — and a total of 53 drug and firearm trafficking-related charges.

Police said a crackdown between March 17 and 19 involved raids on residences and vehicles in all three communities.

Among the firearms seized were handguns, rifles and shotguns. Some of the guns had been reported stolen, police said, while others had been smuggled into the country.



Some of the firearms seized by police as part of Project Quarry.



Illegal gun accessories — including silencers and devices to convert guns to fire automatically — were also seized during the searches, along with $1,500 in cash.

Police said they received assistance from the Canada Border Services Agency, as well as Manitoba Justice and the Manitoba Criminal Intelligence Centre.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call Winnipeg’s drug enforcement unit at 204-986-7003, Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).