After seeing heavy rain this weekend, things are looking up in the forecast for Winnipeg heading into the week.

Dan Fulton of Environment and Climate Change Canada says the city will get comfortable summer temperatures.

“(Winnipeg will see) mid-20s and cooling off nicely at night, kind of into the teens, and that’s pretty much what we’re expecting for the week right into the weekend,” Fulton told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“That’s actually pretty close to the normals too — the normals for this time of year are lows of 13 and highs of 26, fairly pleasant aside from the smoke, which is going to be a bit of an issue.”

<br />



Story continues below advertisement

Fulton said the wind is expected to push more wildfire smoke into southern Manitoba, but it’s too early to predict whether that could lead to more smoke warnings or special weather statements.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

There’s a small chance of rain for Winnipeg on Monday afternoon, he said, but nothing like this past weekend when the city bore the brunt of heavy precipitation.

Trending Now Ontario family sues hospital and staff over son’s death

A new trade agreement has been reached between the U.S. and EU with 15% tariffs

“Winnipeg got the most rainfall in the province,” Fulton said.

“The Forks recorded 38 millimetres of rain and 21 at the airport. The next highest I could find was Carman at 16. Peak rainfall rates (in Winnipeg) were about 120 millimetres an hour.”

2:05

Local events smoked out

