WINTERWATCH viewers were left emotional after seeing incredible killer whale footage that was dubbed the UK’s best wildlife encounter.

In the latest installment of the BBC nature show, presenter Gillian Burke headed out to Orkney to spot some marine wildlife.

3 Gillian Burke was stunned to catch a glimpse of killer whales just off Orkney Credit: BBC

3 Winterwatch viewers were left emotional after seeing the footage Credit: BBC

3 They got up close and even raced alongside the boat Credit: BBC

The show host was hoping to come across dolphins when she explored the ocean around the islands by boat.

But she was astonished to see a group of killer whales on the hunt instead.

The camera crew even managed to film the moment when the pod caught and killed a seal to eat.

Gillian was left amazed by the chance to capture the rare occurrence on tape.

She gushed: “Every single time you set out, you never know what you’re going to get.

“I tend to keep my expectations low, I thought we might catch sight of porpoises, some cetaceans, did not expect to see killer whales today and certainly did not expect to see an actual predation event.”

An even more incredible scene ensued when the orcas went on to race with the boat, getting up close to the show host.

She exclaimed: “I’m trying not to squeal, they’re literally swimming under the boat!”

Gillian went on to ask the wildlife expert accompanying her on the trip if they had ever seen something like this before.

They responded: “No, never.”

The stunned presenter continued: “I know this is going to sound weird but I almost want to smell their breath now they’re that close.

“They are playing with us, oh my goodness they are all around us!”

Gillian called the event the best wildlife encounter she has ever had in the UK.

Viewers were left equally amazed, with some even saying they were moved to tears by the footage.

One person raved: “UNREAL orca encounter- so so jealous – magnificent creatures nothing comes close.”

Another shared: “That orca footage made me emotional! Absolutely incredible.”

A third admitted: “I think I would cry!”

One fan wrote: “Incredible Orca experience. So jealous.”

