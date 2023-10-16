Disney has dropped a brand new Wish video for its forthcoming animated fantasy movie, providing new details about the film’s original theme song.

The featurette showcases commentary by the creative team, including writer Jennifer Lee and director Chris Buck, as they discuss the inspiration behind newest Disney movie. It also highlights the writing and recording process of acclaimed songwriters Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice’s song “This Wish.” The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 22.

Check out the Wish featurette below (watch more trailers):

What is Wish?

“Wish is an all-new story is set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, an optimist with a sharp wit and a deep caring for her community, turns to the sky in a moment of need, and makes a wish,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Asha’s plea is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy, Star. Together, they will face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars — wondrous things can happen.”

It is being directed by Chris Buck (Frozen films) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon) from a screenplay written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore. The film will feature the voices of Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino.

The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen) and Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto), with Lee executive producing. It features original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger.