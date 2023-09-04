President Joe Biden joked about his advanced age in a speech to union workers to mark Labor Day Monday, while blasting ‘the great real estate builder,’ former President Donald Trump, for losing jobs and building not a ‘damn thing.’

Biden appeared before the Sheet Metal Workers’ Local Union 19, speaking in a parking lot outside the group’s headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after spending Sunday at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home.

As he gave shout-outs to some of the other Democratic politicians in the crowd, an attendee yelled up at him that Biden, 80, would live until 90, prompting the president to do the sign of the cross over his chest.

‘I tell you what, someone said, that Biden he getting old man. I tell you what. Guess what? Guess what? The only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom,’ the president said. ‘I’ve been doing this longer than anybody. And guess what? I’m going to continue to do it with your help.’

Biden launched his reelection bid in late April, but an AP-NORC poll from last week found that 77 percent of Americans believe that the president is too old to be effective for four more years.

President Joe Biden joked about his advanced age in a speech to union workers to mark Labor Day Monday, while blasting former President Donald Trump for losing jobs and building nothing

President Joe Biden made a cross sign over his chest when an audience member yelled out that he would live until 90. At 80, more than three-quarters of Americans said in a recent poll that he’s too old to be effective for four more years

His primary challenger continues to be Trump, 77, who gets less grief from Americans about his age.

Trump is, so far, way out-polling any other GOP candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, setting up 2024 as a potential Biden-Trump rematch.

On Monday, Biden only paid attention to Trump – and knocked him around for his economic record.

He touted his own jobs record but told the crowd, ‘you wouldn’t know from all the negative news you hear.’

‘What we’re getting through is one of the greatest job creation periods in American history,’ Biden said. ‘And you know, it wasn’t that long ago we were losing jobs in this country.’

‘In fact, the guy who held this job before me was just one of two presidents in history …,’ the president said, being interrupted by booing. ‘But there’s an important point – one of two presidents who left office with fewer jobs in America than when he got elected to office.’

‘By the way, you know who the other one was? Herbert Hoover. Isn’t that kind of coincidental?’ Biden asked.

Hoover was the Republican in office at the start of the Great Depression.

President Joe Biden exchanges hats with a man after speaking on Labor Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden arries to speak at the Sheet Metal Workers’ Local Union 19 in Philadelphia on Monday to mark Labor Day

He was succeeded by Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who led the U.S. out of the Great Depression and through most of World War II, dying in office.

Trump’s jobs records was soured by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

‘When the last guy was here, you were shipping jobs to China. Now we’re bringing jobs home from China. When the last guy was here. When the last guy was here your pensions were at risk. We help save millions of pensions, with your help.,’ Biden said.

‘When the last guy was here, he looked at the world from Park Avenue,’ the president continued. ‘I look at her from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I look at her from Claymont, Delaware.’

He said he was given the nickname ‘middle class Joe’ as a U.S. senator.

‘I guess I guess they thought that was somehow not very complimentary,’ he continued. ‘Well guess what? That’s who I am.’

‘That doesn’t mean you’re not sophisticated because you’re middle class, it means you’ve worked like hell and you know that your family had to work like hell to make it,’ he said.

Biden also mocked Trump for holding a number of infrastructure weeks during his time in office – which often coincided with a White House scandal – while touting his own success getting the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed.

‘The great real estate builder, the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing,’ Biden said.