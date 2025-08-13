-
UP NEXT
Former youth pastor accused of sexually abusing at least 6 teens
02:15
-
Stolen Labubu merchandise recovered by California police
01:29
-
Target shooting suspect faces murder charges
02:28
-
Victims identified in Austin parking lot shooting
03:04
-
U.S citizen detained by ICE says she was denied water for 24 hours
02:38
-
Atlanta gunman fired hundreds of rounds at CDC headquarters
02:06
-
N.Y. police searching for suspect accused of throwing sex toy at WNBA game
00:24
-
Trump nominates E.J. Antoni to lead Bureau of Labor Statistics
00:28
-
Clairton mayor speaks on deadly Pennsylvania steel factory explosion
03:52
-
Sweeping flash floods devastate Midwest
01:49
-
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Target parking lot in Austin, Texas
02:10
-
New details emerge about CDC shooting suspect
02:24
-
Nvidia and AMD agree to give U.S. 15% of revenue from sales to China
01:59
-
Search operations continue after fatal blast at Pennsylvania steel plant
02:06
-
Rescue operation underway after explosion at Pennsylvania steel plant
02:33
-
Trump says Zelenskyy not invited to meeting with Putin
00:45
-
Trump vows to remove D.C. homeless encampments
00:50
-
‘Liberation day in D.C.’: Trump to take control of city’s police, deploy National Guard
00:59
-
New Instagram map feature draws bipartisan backlash from senators
04:36
-
Good News: Singles use PowerPoint presentations to search for love
02:10
Hallie Jackson NOW
-
UP NEXT
Former youth pastor accused of sexually abusing at least 6 teens
02:15
-
Stolen Labubu merchandise recovered by California police
01:29
-
Target shooting suspect faces murder charges
02:28
-
Victims identified in Austin parking lot shooting
03:04
-
U.S citizen detained by ICE says she was denied water for 24 hours
02:38
-
Atlanta gunman fired hundreds of rounds at CDC headquarters
02:06
Nightly News
NBC News Channel
Nightly News
Nightly News
Nightly News
Nightly News
Play All