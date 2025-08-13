In an exclusive investigation airing on Hallie Jackson Now, NBC News’ Dan Slepian reveals never-before-seen footage of prison violence at the hands of corrections officers in New York, and interviews the man who is finalizing a settlement agreement with the state over the alleged abuse. It shows a pattern going back at least a decade. In the last year alone, the state’s had two high-profile deaths in custody: Robert Brooks and Messiah Nantwi, both beaten by officers. Slepian also sits down with the Commissioner of New York State prisons and the father of Robert Brooks.Aug. 12, 2025