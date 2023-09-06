AutomotiveEnergy

Reuters was first to report India is working on a new electric vehicle policy that would slash import taxes for automakers that commit to some local manufacturing, following a proposal by Tesla which is considering entering the domestic market. The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15%, compared to the current 100% that applies to many EVs. Shares of potential domestic competitors of Tesla like India’s Tata Motors fell nearly 3% on the Reuters report, while rival Mahindra and Mahindra dropped over 2%, dragging the benchmark auto index to an intra-day low with losses of 1.1%.