2023 has been a great year for movies with massive hits like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and many more. And now, all eyes are set on 2024, with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’ film Fighter being the the first big release of the year. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, post the success of War and Pathaan. Fighter, which is slated to release on January 25 coinciding with Republic Day.

Siddharth Anand’s directed India’s biggest aerial action drama Fighter is carrying a sky-high buzz among the masses. Following the release of the teaser and the songs Heer Aasmani, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, and Sher Khul Gaye, the film starring the fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has added its name in the masses wishlist. With the release of the recently released action and emotion-loaded trailer, the film promises an adrenaline rush and an edge-of-the-seat action thriller with a patriotism theme attached to it.

Advance Booking Of Fighter To Start Tomorrow On 20th January

Since the trailer releases the masses have been waiting for the advance booking of the film to commence and taking into consideration the sky-high buzz, the makers will open the pre-sales booking from tomorrow.

The massive buzz surrounding the film ensures a gigantic opening of the film and the first and biggest opening of the year 2024. The film, releasing on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, 2024 has all the ingredients to cater to the audiences of every section and it will surely emerge as the first blockbuster of 2024. It is to be noted that the film is set to release grandly in worldwide cinemas in 2D and IMAX 3D formats, and it promises a big screen experience like never before seen.

The film is loaded with heavy dialogues, enthralling visuals, and polished VFX. With aircraft flying in the high skies, the blasts, the firing, the high mountain ranges, or the massive air bases, and is sure to erupt the cinemas with the world-class standard theatrical experience.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.

Fighter Trailer Breaks Internet With Massive Traction Across All Platforms

The action-packed trailer of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has indeed arrived with a bang. Heavily packed with enthralling visuals, dialogues, the sizzling fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, goosebumps-worthy BGM, and stimulating theme of patriotism, the trailer has been earning heaps of praises from the audience, trade analysts and industry people. As it’s just been a day, since the trailer was released, it has started to make records and has become the most-watched video in 24 hours with 102 Million views across all platforms.

Fighter trailer has arrived and started to take over. The trailer has collected 102 million views and counting across all the platforms. The trailer is the most-watched YouTube video in the last 24 hours. The trailer is also trending at No. 1 on YouTube in last 24 hours. Well, it’s indeed just the beginning as the Fighter will surely win many more milestones ahead. It has indeed justified that India’s biggest aerial action spectacle is on its way for its release on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, 25th January 2024.

Runtime Of Fighter

Runtime of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will be 2 hour 46 minutes 35 seconds (166.35 minutes). Film is red hot after fantastic trailer. One can trust Siddharth Anand to deliver a blockbuster film this Republic Day. He did deliver big time last year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

(Also read: WATCH: Fighter Trailer Ft Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor Is High On Adrenaline Pumping Thrills And Goosebumps Dialogues)

Synopsis Of Fighter

Going by the official description, “Fighter will narrate the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania, who must overcome his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become a hero of the Indian Armed Forces. Fighter promises to take the viewers on a gripping journey filled with action, drama, and stellar aerial action performances.”

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related