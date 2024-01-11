Wiz Khalifa’s love for cannabis is no secret, and he has made it clear that he doesn’t conceal that side of him for anyone — even his kid’s school teachers.

During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast that went live on Wednesday (January 10), the Pittsburg native talked about how being high is central to who he is, saying: “If you lived my life and you weren’t high, you’d be fucked.”

Host Alex Cooper then asked Wiz if he attends his son Sebastian’s parent–teacher meetings baked, which he admitted to without skipping a beat.

“Hell yeah, I’m pulling up stoned,” the 36-year-old said. “They expect it. They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day where you’re considered a bad parent if you smell like weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. Like I don’t know because I can’t smell it, but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot.”

He added: “I want them to connect with the real me. They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be. I am who I am.”

The "Roll Up" rapper talk about his weed-smoking habits

Wiz Khalifa has been smoking weed for quite some time. Despite common misconceptions about the herb, the rapper has credited it with helping him live a healthier life.

The Taylor Gang CEO sat down with GQ last year to discuss his transition from partying hard every night to a disciplined workout and eating schedule that includes waking up before the sun rises.

While talking about his weed intake, he revealed that it actually helps with his breath control, which is important both in the gym and on the stage.

“I honestly think smoking weed helps my wind a little better,” he said. “I have breath control and I’m able to take these deep, long breaths that normal people who don’t drag strong marijuana — they don’t experience that.”

Elaborating on his lifestyle, Wiz also broke down his schedule and what inspired him to kick some of his older habits.

“I go to bed around 10:30 or 11 every night,” he said. “It’s really important that I get that rest so that I can get back up and be fresh the next day. There are days when it can go to 2:30 or five in the morning and instead of waking up normally at five, I might wake up at 10.

“But everyone has to be ready for that because that’s not something that can just happen. On a normal day, I’m in bed by midnight and I’m able to get up before the sun rises.”

He continued: “In my 20s, I partied hard, and I stayed up. I didn’t have too much of a grip on what it felt like to feel good the next day. I was just trying to live the most out of each moment every night.

“The older that I got and the more that I got into the gym, I realized the start of the day is really important. I have to try and shut it down at a good time so I can get started at a good time.”