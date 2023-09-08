Wiz Khalifa is about to slip on his cowboy boots and hit the stage for the 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival, bringing Hip Hop to the annual country music concert.

Wiz will be headlining Sunday night’s “Late Night in Palomino” event when the three-day festival takes place from April 26-28, 2024 in Indio, California (aka the home of Coachella).

Despite not quite fitting the country mold, sources connected to the Taylor Gang rapper told TMZ on Thursday (September 7) “there was no hesitation” in taking the gig and that he’s excited to be bringing his “amazing show full of hits” and stage presence to the show.

Jelly Roll and Post Malone will also be among the performers. Check out the full lineup below. Tickets will be made available next Friday (September 15) at 11am PT here.

The news follows Wiz Khalifa’s recent appearance at country music star Morgan Wallen’s concert in the former’s hometown of Pittsburgh last week.

During his two-night sold out tour in the Pennsylvania city on Thursday (August 31), the “Black and Yellow” rapper came out to support Wallen at the PNC Park.

Khalifa performed his best-known hit and gave Wallen a true Pittsburgh welcome, embracing him and handing him a Terrible Towel (the rally towel associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers) before he left the stage.

Wiz is just the latest rapper to show love to Wallen. Back in May, it was revealed that Lil Durk and the country star were actually the best of friends, going so far as to call one another “family,” and even went on a fishing trip together.

In a post shared to the rapper’s Instagram that month, the unlikely pair appeared decked out in camo as they showed off a fresh new catch they snagged while fishing in Wallen’s hometown of Tennessee.

“Family is family can’t nothing change that p.s I’m done wit fish,” Smurk wrote in his caption.

Wallen also posted a photo of their fishing session while joking: “Durk done pulled up and taught me how to fish,” with Durk adding in the comments: “Family energy.”