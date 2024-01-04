Wiz Khalifa has gone viral for his latest workout video, but it’s not because of his flawless exercise technique.

The “Black & Yellow” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (January 3) to post a video of his latest workout, in which he posed with his legs spread wide open, leaving little to the imagination.

While Wiz seamed very focused on perfecting the form on his bicep curls, even narrating the clip to explain the way in which he was executing the exercise; he also happened to be flexing a lot more than his muscles in the video.

Check it out below.

Wiz Khalifa goes viral for flexing bulge during workout pic.twitter.com/N4YMpoKYG8 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 4, 2024

The comments on the video were as bold as can be expected. “Bro is packin’,” wrote one commenter, while another was a lot blunter when they said, “dick and balls all up in the camera.”

Even the comments on an Instagram repost of the original video had no chill, with one commenter remarking, “That’s why Amber said she cried for 12 years straight after they broke up.”

Despite his 420-friendly reputation, Wiz Khalifa has been on a fitness journey for many years and takes his health rather seriously — going so far as to build a “crazy” home gym back in 2022.

Wiz’s dedication to his workout regime runs so deep he recently installed a brand new indoor gym at his Los Angeles, California mansion, a sound investment given the widespread closure of gyms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video posted to social media, the Pittsburgh native gives fans a glimpse of his swanky fitness setup, which includes kettlebells, a power rack complete with a bench and Olympic weight plates, and enough dumbbells to put Gold’s Gym to shame.

There’s also a freestanding heavy bag that Wiz can use to hone his kickboxing skills. It’s all housed in a dedicated room featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows, offering a superb view of his swimming pool and yard while he works up a sweat.

related editorial Instagram Flexin: Wiz Khalifa Debuts His Summer Body May 6, 2018

“This is full-functioning fitness right here,” Wiz says in the clip as the camera pans around his home gym. “It’s nuts! It’s protected, it’s state-of-the-art.” A female voice in the background can be heard saying, “This is crazy!”

Wiz Khalifa opened up about his fitness journey in a 2018 interview with Bleacher Report, revealing he packed on 35 pounds of muscle in a four-year period thanks to muay thai training.

“Being in the gym helps me get the fuck out the studio,” he said. “It clears my mind to do something totally different that I’m passionate about. Then I can go back to it with a fresh mind.”