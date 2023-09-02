Wiz Khalifa has become the latest rapper to join the Morgan Wallen fan club after joining him live on stage during a recent concert tour stop.

During his two-night sold out tour in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday (August 31), the “Black and Yellow” rapper came out to support Wallen at the PNC Park.

Khalifa performed his best-known hit and gave Wallen a true Pittsburgh welcome, embracing him and handing him a Terrible Towel (the rally towel associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers) before he left the stage.

Wiz is just the latest rapper to give Morgan Wallen his flowers. Back in May, it was revealed that Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen were actually the best of friends, going so far as to call one another “family,” and even went on a fishing trip together.

In a post shared to the rapper’s Instagram in May, Durk and the country superstar appeared decked out in camo as they showed off a fresh new catch they snagged while fishing in Wallen’s hometown of Tennessee.

“Family is family can’t nothing change that p.s I’m done wit fish,” Smurk wrote in his caption.

Wallen also posted a photo of their fishing session while joking: “Durk done pulled up and taught me how to fish,” with Durk adding in the comments: “Family energy.”

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen forged an unlikely relationship back in 2021 after the “7 Summers” singer was seen on video yelling the n-word and other profanities outside a Nashville residence.

Wallen was immediately dropped from his deal with Republic Records subsidiary Big Loud Records and ultimately released an apology. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen wrote. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Durk went to bat for Wallen during the fallout, telling TMZ he doesn’t consider the 30-year-old a racist.

“Nah, he ain’t no racist,” he said. “That’s my boy, you know? So we had a long talk — he had his public situation, we had [a talk] behind closed doors, and I’ll vouch for him and he good. … He ain’t canceled.”