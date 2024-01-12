Wiz Khalifa has made it clear that he stands firm on treating his ex, Amber Rose, with respect, rejecting any pressure to compromise on his principles for another woman.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Taylor Gang rapper tackled the topic of dating while juggling the closeness of his relationship with the mother of his child.

“I’m super-duper open about the boundaries me and Amber have. I think it’s probably difficult for anyone that she deals with too because we’re so vocal about the love we have for each other,” he said.

“I’m a powerful person in what I do. She’s powerful in what she does. So it’s a little bit of intimidation there. They going to be like, ‘Oh, you’ll always go back to him.’ Or, ‘He can call you right now and you’ll just go running.’

“And that might or might not be the case but if she’s focused on you at the time, that’s not the conversations y’all need to be having.”

He continued: “Same thing for me where it’s like, I’m not going to mistreat her to make any woman feel better. So, if you expect me to bad mouth her or keep a conversation short with her or not laugh when I’m on the phone, we’re going to have a fucking problem because I’m going to be good to her.”

Check out the full sit-down below.

Wiz Khalifa also tackled a question about how he co-parents with Amber Rose, with whom he shares a 10-year-old son Sebastian.

“It’s good. It’s fun. Well not fun, but like… I think I’m in a good situation with her as a co-parent,” he said. “Especially through time. Things have just eased up and become a lot more enjoyable and just regular of a process.

“All the irregular [stuff] has been worked out and we’re past everything that I think would cause people to be dysfunctional. So at this point, it’s way easier to just run things smoothly than it is for it not to be smooth.”

Last year, the model and Slut Walk founder made waves on social media when she admitted that she hasn’t been the same person since her divorce from Wiz in 2016.

Sitting down on the No Jumper podcast, Rose revealed that she was so devastated by their breakup she wept incessantly.

“We’re literally best friends,” she said. “We’re just a family and that’s how we look at it. Once you just make it about the kids, and not just who he’s, y’know, or who she’s, y’know, or what they’re doing, life is easy.

“I think it’s only hard when you still have feelings. Once you let the feelings go, you understand that you have to make it all about the child, or you’re just going to argue all day about dumb shit. […] I cried for three years straight. That was the love of my life.”

More recently, Amber Rose sat down with Tamron Hall where she spoke further about her split from the “Black & Yellow” hitmaker, revealing that their friendship is so solid she has no problem revisiting their past.

“That’s me just not being politically correct anymore,” she began. “Usually celebrities won’t do that because they don’t want the whole internet to say something and so for me, I just need to be honest. It’s just the truth.

“I think that me and Wiz are so best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents.”