Wizard with a Gun, our sandbox survival adventure game just released on Xbox Series X|S and we’re hoping all you budding gunmancers are excited to jump in! Before you set off on expeditions to vanquish enemies, gather loot, and explore The Shatter, we thought we’d drop a little more detail on the cooperative adventuring for two players online. With the timer counting down, you and your wizard bud will need to make some big decisions because dying means dropping almost everything you have collected. But with twice the power and magic, there are several co-op mechanics to optimize your teamwork.

Combine Powers

Magical bullets are integral to surviving The Shatter. Each one has a unique effect and many can be upgraded for more potency. Having different kinds of bullets between you and your partner will allow for devastating combos. For example, one wizard can sling the freeze spells while the other shatters the chunk of ice with destruction spells, dealing huge damage together. There are many combinations like oil + fire, electricity + water, and several more we’ll leave for you to discover and experiment with. Even some wild combinations with enchanting and healing.

Protect and Heal

Speaking of healing, if you run out of HP, you’ll be knocked down instead of immediately succumbing to death. While knocked down, your partner can help you up, but doing so will leave them vulnerable. Please ensure you are safe before helping anyone else. We don’t need any more dead wizards out there!

Ward Off Evil (When You’re Dead)

If one of you does succumb to the cold embrace of death, you can still lend a ghostly hand. Ghosts can spook enemies into a fearful state, causing them to run away. When the game is in two-player balance, it can get pretty overwhelming for a single wizard. Even a small spook could be the difference between survival or failure.

Rise Again (aka Not Be Dead)

You may find a Resurrection Altar as you wander across The Shatter. We’ve heard that when a living wizard and a ghost stand within the Altar’s circle, the ghost will return to the realm of the living. Take note of any Altars you may see on your travels.

This is just a little look at all the fun and sometimes mysterious features that two wizards can use together to get an upper hand on the chaotic evils that roam The Shatter. We hope you give Wizard with a Gun a shot to survive and thrive with your favorite co-op friends on Xbox!





Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition Devolver Digital

☆☆☆☆☆

17

★★★★★

$29.99

Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition bundles the base game with the Gunmancer Pack which includes the Dream Projector building recipe, Arch Wizard outfit, and Dandy outfit.



Wizard with a Gun is an online sandbox survival game for 1 – 2 players set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Embark on a journey alone or with a friend to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown. Carefully design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower home but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control…



Magical Weapon Customization

Collect resources from the world and craft unique enchanted ammunition for your arsenal of guns. Combine elements for intended or suprising effects that alter the shot, blast radius, bullet trail, and even the status of the creature in your crosshairs.



Customized Whimsical Wizards

Create a dazzling wardrobe for your magic wielder from robes and hats to armor and accessories – functional and fashionable in a way that’s sure to impress.



Randomly Generated Biomes

Explore and uncover new sections of the world filled with deserts, swamps, tundra, and prairies – all loosely floating together through space and time after the world was fractured. Unleash cosmic power from the safety of your tower to reset the world and emerge once again to find a new layout to once familiar lands.



Cooperative Adventuring

Survive alone or with a wizard friend in online cooperative play to combine resources, magic, and creativity in your tower building. Or just watch it all burn down together – the choice is yours.



Systemic Gameplay

Experiment with new spell combinations and find out how they affect enemies and the world around you the hard way. Creative arrangements can lead to powerful creations that overwhelm your foes while untethered amalgamations can be a recipe for disaster!