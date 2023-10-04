Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer, the “woke-free” alternative to Bud Light, made $500,000 in just twelve hours after releasing a special edition beer can with the mugshot of the former President Donald Trump displayed on it.

The Woke-free Bud Light beer alternative .. “Ultra Right “ rakes in $500,000 in just 12 hours after releasing a special edition can featuring Trump’s mugshot pic.twitter.com/hOfbumUeaY — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) October 2, 2023

Special Edition Beer Can Features Trump Mugtshot

The beer can features Trumps’ mugshot with the words “Conservative Dad’s REVENGE” displayed on top of it. Seth Weathers, CEO of Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer, told Fox Business that sales for the special edition beer can, which ended on October 1, were equivalent to over five tractor loads of cans.

“We knew people would go wild over these collector cans, but we had no idea the response would be this crazy,” Weathers said, going on to describe it as “the most sought-after collector beer can in American history.”

“We knew people would go wild over these collector cans, but we had no idea the response would be this crazy,” he continued, referring to the special edition beer can raking in half a million dollars in twelve hours.

Ten percent of the sales for this special edition beer can are set to be donated to the legal defense of the Georgia Republican Party and the David Shafer Legal Defense Fund. The beer’s website stated that “each sale defends Conservatives against the unconstitutional prosecution by the Communist Fulton County District Attorney!”

“Sales have poured in from the moment we launched,” Weathers explained. “With over $1 million in beer and merchandise sales, we’ve raised over $50,000 for the legal defense of the Georgia Trump electors and the Georgia Republican Party. Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer puts our money where our mouth is – we’re doing our part to fight back against the unjust persecution of American patriots.”

Woke-free beer Ultra Right rakes in $500,000 in the first 12 hours with a special addition can with President Trump’s mugshot😆#Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/MowBUo8wMn — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) October 2, 2023

Related: ‘Woke-Free’ Ultra Right Beer Torches Bud Light With Hilarious Parody Ad

Weathers Launches Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer

Weathers ran Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in Georgia, where Ultra Right Beer’s headquarters are located, according to Daily Mail. Weathers launched the beer company earlier this year in protest of Bud Light going woke by teaming up with the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a partnership back in April. Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch has since seen its market value plummet $27 billion after conservatives launched a highly affective boycott of the brand.

Ultra Right Beer has been a huge success since it launched, and Weathers credits this to the fact that it champions American values over woke ideologies.

“It’s wild what’s going on right now,” Weathers told Fox Business back in August. “Americans are looking for companies that are not woke that support their American values, our American values.”

“I think people have finally had enough of woke corporations,” he continued. “And so I think when people are given an opportunity to look at a brand that’s not woke, they’re going to take the opportunity. We’ve moved into that position. And I think that you’re going to see us continue to grow for decades to come.”

We’re not like other beer companies. NEW AD: Smokey and the Conservative Dad pic.twitter.com/9BQ0p36T2M — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) July 12, 2023

Related: Founder Of Anti-Woke Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer Defends ‘American Values’ – ‘It’s Wild What’s Going On Right Now’

Weathers Comments On Bud Light Boycott

Weathers then gave his thoughts on the Bud Light boycott.

“I think it just shows you where Americans are,” Weathers said. “There was a point that we reached where enough was enough. And I think that’s where a lot of Americans were at. And I think that’s why Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right beer has been such a huge success.”

After seeing he mistakes Bud Light made, Weathers wanted to create a “100% woke free” beer that could be enjoyed by “everyone.”

“We wanted a beer that everyone could drink,” he said. “Everyone, that’s a broad term, obviously, but there are a lot of people who would appreciate and enjoy. A lot of Americans would enjoy drinking as a regular beer to have on a weekend.”

“You don’t want to drink an IPA all the time,” he added. “You also don’t want to drink beer flavored water all the time. So it is a very good mix somewhere in the middle from flavor and AB value as well.”

We are just getting started. pic.twitter.com/Xf7wad1zYO — Ultra Right Beer (@ultrarightbeer) April 26, 2023

It’s safe to say that Bud Light has learned the hard way that “go woke, go broke” is very real indeed. We can only imagine how infuriating it is for liberals to see that Ultra Right Beer is not only a huge success, but that it made half a million dollars off a beer can with Trump’s mugshot on it.

Once again, the silent majority has spoken!