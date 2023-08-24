Earlier this month, we reported on the U.S. women’s soccer team’s humiliating loss in the round of 16 at the World Cup, marking their earliest exit ever from the event. Megan Rapinoe, who has long fancied herself to be the woke Colin Kaepernick of the women’s soccer world, is now speaking out to claim that any criticism of her and her team for this loss is “fake.”

Rapinoe Whines About Being Criticized

Fox News reported that the women’s soccer team’s performance at the World Cup was slammed by everyone from analysts like Carli Lloyd and Alexi Lalas, to media personalities like Megyn Kelly, and even to the former President Donald Trump. Rapinoe, however, is bizarrely claiming that none of this criticism was actually real!

“It always is, because what he’s saying is fake,” Rapinoe told The Atlantic. “It’s a compilation of hit words and hot-button words that don’t actually make any sort of sense or square with reality at all… I think, just in general, the way that our team was spoken about over the course of the tournament, it was fake.”

“And it didn’t make sense to me: In 2019, we were ultra-confident, ultra-swaggy – and won everything. And even though we won, we did it in bad taste, according to our critics,” she continued. “This time, we weren’t confident enough, and we don’t have the right ‘mentality.’ And so we lost. It’s just so disingenuous. There’s no way for us to win, and there’s no way for us to lose.”

Rapinoe Slams ‘The Right’

Rapinoe went on to accuse her detractors of waiting for her team to “stumble” as she attacked what she described as “the right.”

“Everybody on the right—and everybody who was using hateful language and these tropes—it’s like they have just been waiting since, I don’t know, 2016? 2019?” she stated. “They’ve been waiting for this team to stumble. But when we are perfect, then we are accused of thinking that we’re perfect.”

“Really, what’s happening is that the right wing wants this to be true: They want women to believe that you can’t fight for things and be excellent; you can’t ask for what you deserve and be successful,” Rapinoe added.

It was Rapinoe who cost her team the victory in their game against Sweden when she missed a crucial penalty kick. She was widely criticized for smirking and giggling afterwards, indicating to some that she wasn’t taking the situation seriously at all.

Trump Torches Rapinoe

The former President Trump, who Rapinoe frequently attacked during his presidency, was quick to call her out for her team’s humiliating defeat.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close,” Trump continued. “WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

Rapinoe made headlines back in 2017 when she joined Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem before her games. Since then, she’s continued to go full woke, bashing America seemingly every chance she gets.

Thankfully, Rapinoe retired from professional soccer after the World Cup, so we hopefully won’t be forced to deal with her antics on the field ever again. Like most leftists, Rapinoe simply can’t handle any criticism of herself, so it comes as no surprise that she sees any negative critiques of her terrible World Cup performance as “fake.”

Perhaps Rapinoe should have focused a little more on her soccer, and a little less on being woke for all these years. How’s that for a “fake” criticism, Megan?