A 10-year-old girl found dead at a home in Surrey was alone when discovered by cops.

Police were called to a fear for welfare incident in Horsell, near Woking, early on Thursday when they made the grim discovery.

Credit: BPM

Surrey Police detectives have now identified three people they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The trio, who are known to the victim, are believed to have left the country on Wednesday, the force added.

No arrests have been made.

In an update on Monday, Surrey Police said no other people were present at the property when they attended at around 2.50am.

Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers remain at the address whilst the investigation continues.