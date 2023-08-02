Global clinical technology company Wolters Kluwer Health and health tech company Unbound Medicine announced the launch of a mobile app version of Lippincott’s Nursing Drug Handbook, a pocket drug guide for nurses.

The app, which brings the print edition of Lippincott’s handbook to the digital space, will include latest updates from the FDA and data on more than 3,800 generic, brand name and combination drugs. It will also have 300 pharmacology questions from the National Council Licensure Examination for nursing students.

“Today’s nurses are increasingly asked to balance more patient care responsibilities in the face of a growing workforce shortage. To deliver the best care possible, the latest drug safety information needs to be made easily accessible at the point of care. The Lippincott Nursing Drug Handbook app translates the industry’s leading drug guide into an easy-to-use, regularly updated mobile app to help reduce the risk of medication errors,” Julie Stegman, vice president and segment leader of health learning and practice at Wolters Kluwer Health, told MobiHealthNews in an email.

THE LARGER TREND

Nurses have reported high levels of burnout, especially with the prevalence of workforce shortages in the healthcare industry.

Many digital health companies aim to alleviate burnout by employing innovation, such as Calif.-based Sprinter Health, which provides nurses for at-home services such as labs, and Banyan, a platform offering access to virtual nurses 24/7 through its Banyan Virtual Care System.