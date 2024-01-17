Wolves last faced their deadly enemies in May 2021, but no fans were present for either of the matches that season with the country in lockdown.

Chasing promotion in the Championship under Carlos Corberán, West Brom will represent a significant challenge for Gary O’Neil, with this encounter certain to be a sell-out.

O’Neil said: “Fans will be excited and it’s going to be a big atmosphere to play in, I can’t wait to lead the team down there.

“I’m banning all talk about it now because I’m fully focused on our next game against Brighton.

“Everybody understands how important this competition is to us this season.”

Brentford had led twice but can at least reflect on the return of talisman Ivan Toney this weekend after an eight-month ban for breaking betting rules.

Sergio Reguilón, the Tottenham defender, is also set for medical on Wednesday ahead of a loan move.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, said: “Ivan will give us a massive lift and it will be like signing a top Premier League striker who scores 20 goals a season.”

Former Wolves defender Nathan Collins gave Brentford the lead before Nelson Semedo equalised from close range.

Brentford were back in front early in the second half after Neal Maupay pounced inside the area, only for substitute Nathan Fraser to drill Wolves level 17 minutes from the end.

Brentford substitute Shandon Baptiste hit the post in extra time but Cunha settled it after Pedro Neto was fouled in the area.