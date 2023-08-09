Wolves have confirmed the appointment of the former Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil after the departure of Julen Lopetegui.

The Premier League club parted company with Lopetegui on Tuesday night, less than a week before their first game of the season at Manchester United on Monday.

O’Neil was available having left Bournemouth, whom he guided to Premier League safety last season, in June. He took over there after Scott Parker had overseen a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Wolves’ sporting director, Matt Hobbs, said of O’Neil: “He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.”

O’Neil has signed a three-year deal after Wolves and Lopetegui came to an “agreement to part ways” after disagreements over recruitment and the direction of the club.