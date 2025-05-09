Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has said he puts a lot of pressure on himself when it comes to discipline after being suspended twice and receiving a straight red card for violent conduct this season.

The 25-year-old was shown a red card and dragged down the tunnel in the final minute of stoppage time of Wolves’ FA Cup fifth-round match against Bournemouth in March after clashing with defender Milos Kerkez.

Cunha was suspended for four Premier League games and fined £50,000 ($66,000) for his actions. It followed an earlier suspension in December for misconduct, after he elbowed a member of Ipswich staff before snatching his glasses off his face.

Matheus Cunha has scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season. Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

When asked about his suspensions in an interview with ESPN Brasil, Cunha said: “We’re laughing now, but it’s a big responsibility. I even wanted to have a career without any dismissals.

“I joke with my dad that, right after I was sent off, the first ‘stern words’ I get, long before the coach and everyone else, is at home. ‘Son, no matter what player you are, you’re still my son and that’s something I never taught you.’

“Therefore, those internal frustrations and those processes that nobody sees are the most impactful. It’s when your father is sad with you, when your family is sad with you — not sad, because I think they understand you, but they’re disappointed by the attitudes you had at the time.”

The Wolves forward was banned for two games by the FA following his clash with Ipswich Town security after a Premier League match in December.

The Brazil international was charged with misconduct and fined £80,000 after it was alleged that he acted in an improper manner.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“Despite any responsibility I might take as a footballer, I have to understand that this is a soccer pitch, with all the possible emotions, which we have to control as much as possible,” Cunha added.

“It’ll serve as a lesson to me now, in a huge way. I hope I never have to go through the situation of seeing a red card in front of me again, only if it’s the opponent hitting me, but today I’m fine.

“Afterwards it was difficult to talk about it, because you feel very disappointed, very frustrated by the action you took. But today I understand, today I’m sure it wasn’t meant to be done like that, and next time I’ll be calmer, my head will be clearer that I won’t slip up again in the same way I did in the past.”

Cunha is expected to leave Molineux ahead of next season, with Manchester United exploring the possibility of triggering the release clause in his contract, a source has told ESPN.