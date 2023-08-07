A woman in her 50s is recovering in hospital after being allegedly assaulted at a Longford park overnight.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the circumstances behind the alleged incident which took place at the midland town’s Albert Reynolds Peace Park during the early hours of Monday morning.

A sizeable section of walkway at the rear of the park’s leisure complex, which is also known locally as the Mall, was cordoned off on Monday morning in the wake of the incident.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that while no arrests have been made, an investigation is under way.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault which occurred in Longford town in the early hours of this morning, Monday, 7th August, 2023.

“A woman (50s) was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar to be treated for what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.”

Longford county councillor Uruemu Adejinmi said the incident had shocked the local community and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s terrifying to think an incident like this can take place in a place like the Mall,” she said.

“My sincerest apologies go out to this lady who should have been safe in what is such a popular public place.”

Appealing for any witnesses to come forward, Cllr Adejinmi said she would also be examining whether additional lighting may need to be erected in the grounds of the local amenity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda station on (043) 335 0570, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.