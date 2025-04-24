A woman was charged in a nearly 14-year-old cold case of a baby found dead in Minnesota floating down the Mississippi River river as investigators say DNA evidence shows she was the infant’s mother.

Jennifer Nichole Baechle was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter in the death of a newborn girl investigators have dubbed “Baby Angel,” Winona County officials announced on Thursday. Baby Angel was found floating inside a bag on the Mississippi River on Sept. 5, 2011, seven miles south of Winona, Minnesota.

The bag she was found in also contained a pendant, incense, and several angel figurines.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Gandrude told reporter’s that the baby’s death “has weighed heavily on the hearts of the Winona community.”

Winona County Sheriff’s Office in Minn. Google Maps

“She deserved better than a watery grave,” Gandrude said. “She deserved more than a life cut short.”

According to a criminal complaint, an autopsy determined she was born just a day or two before her death. A four-inch section of the umbilical cord was attached to the baby and it did not appear that the cord was cut by a medical provider.

“The medical examiner noted several fractures on the front and side of the infant’s skull,” the complaint said. “There was bleeding on the brain. There was no evidence of medical intervention on the infant.”

Evidence showed that the skull fractures were sustained while the baby was still alive and did not appear to have occurred during birth, according to the complaint.

The county sheriff’s office worked with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to look into every lead at the time, but were unable to obtain answers as to the newborn’s identity or what happened to her.

The sheriff’s office held a burial for the baby in 2016, NBC News affiliate KARE reported at the time.

More than a decade after Baby Angel was found, investigators reached out to Firebird Forensics Group in an effort to see whether genetic genealogy might uncover a relative.

Baechle was identified by Firebird as a possible lead in March 2023, the complaint said. Gandrude told reporters that authorities reached out to Baechle to see if she would offer a DNA sample voluntarily, but she refused.

According to the complaint, investigators searched her trash and found “discarded female hygiene product” that was sent for DNA testing to compare with Baby Angel.

Officials said that testing, conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, confirmed Baechle could be the baby’s mother.

Deputies than obtained a warrant in 2024 to collect Baechle’s DNA to be officially tested by the bureau. The report found “very strong evidence” that Baby Angel was Baechle’s daughter, the complaint said.

Investigators spoke with members of Baechle’s family, who said they hadn’t maintained contact with her since 2011. The relatives said she was living in her van in Winona at the time, according to the complaint.

When shown pictures of what else was found in the bag with Baby Angel, the family members “immediately recognized the blue pendant” as belonging to Baechle, the complaint said.

They also noted that she collected angels and described giving her an angel ornament every Christmas.

Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman told reporters that other, less serious charges were considered in the case, but were outside of the a statute of limitations. Baechle is the only person charged in the case.

“At this time, she is the only parent that came up,” Sonneman said. “Obviously there’s a father out there somewhere, but at this time the forensics only identified her.”

Sonneman said that Baechle had lived in Winona for several years and was married with two children. She is not considered a danger to the public, though Sonneman argued in court that she was a flight risk.

Baechle appeared in court on Thursday for a bail hearing, the county attorney told reporters. A judge set unconditional bail at $200,000 and a lower, conditional bail was set at $20,000.

Conditions of the bail were that Baechle wear a GPS monitoring device and that she not leave the state of Minnesota. If convicted, Baechle faces a presumptive sentence of 48 months.

Court records were not immediately available for Baechle and NBC News was unable to identify an attorney in her case. Sonneman was not available Thursday for more information.

The sheriff’s office said she was booked into the Winona County Jail on Thursday but county inmate records did not have her listed in custody as of Thursday afternoon.