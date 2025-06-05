A Nova Scotia woman who was driving an all-terrain vehicle that crashed, killing her infant daughter, is facing charges.

Police said Thursday that Madisyn Elizabeth Parker, 28, is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, and causing death by criminal negligence, said RCMP.

Police alleged the driver’s blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, which occurred near the 1100 block of Forties Road near New Ross, N.S.

An obituary for the infant, who was four months old at the time of her death, named Parker as the child’s mother.

She died from injuries suffered in the crash on May 27, 2024. First responders were called to the scene of a Polaris side-by-side that had crashed on a logging road.

There were two adults and two children on the side-by-side when it crashed, including the baby girl. A second child sustained minor injuries.

The two adults — the driver from Forties and a 52-year-old man from New Ross — were seriously injured .

Parker appeared in court and was released with conditions. She is scheduled to return to Bridgewater provincial court on July 2.