A 30-year-old woman has been charged with lighting a series of fires in bushland throughout the small West Australian town of Collie.

One blaze earlier this week reportedly left the residents of a local retirement village unable to access their homes.

Police said residents found the experience “quite traumatic”.

Workers at the retirement village were particularly concerned about the potential impact of the heavy smoke on a resident dependent on an assisted breathing machine.

The vulnerable resident was taken to the local police station to wait for conditions to clear.

Collie woman Holly Patricia Nuttall appeared in Bunbury Magistrates Court today charged with seven counts of arson between December 14 and January 9.

She was refused bail and has been remanded in custody until her next appearance on February 8.

A joint investigation — conducted by WA Police’s bushfire investigation unit, Collie officers and Bunbury detectives — remains ongoing.

Investigators have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.