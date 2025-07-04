Amid exploding fireworks, more than 130 firefighters battled a fire that engulfed four homes in Pacoima and critically injured a woman on Thursday night, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to three burning one-story homes in the area of 12933 W. Corcoran St. around 9 p.m. Fireworks were exploding upon arrival, exposing surrounding homes and brush to the danger of ignition.

Fire crews began attacking the blaze in a defensive mode, stationed from a safe distance to prioritize the safety of the crew from the possibility of additional explosions, according to the LAFD.

At 9:30 p.m. the Fire Department declared the blaze a “major emergency” and said that a 33-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition. An injured dog was also taken to an emergency veterinary hospital.

Fire crews knocked down the fire at 10 p.m., by which point it had spread to a fourth home and a car, according to the Fire Department. Several animals were reportedly injured in the blaze, and a 68-year-old woman declined transportation to a hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.

A gas company has been requested to respond to a gas leak at one of the homes, while the L.A. Department of Water and Power has been requested to manage downed wires along the back of the initial three homes that caught fire, according to the LAFD.

The Fire Department’s arson and and hazmat teams were dispatched to the incident, as was the L.A. Police Department’s bomb squad. The Mayor’s Crisis Team was sent to the extinguished fire to provide counseling and resources to affected residents.

Animal Control was requested to respond to the incident. The Red Cross and the L.A. Department of Building and Safety are also being tapped to assist in the aftermath of the blaze.

The fireworks explosions were among several similar incidents reported across the state in the run-up to the Fourth of July.

A Thursday morning detonation killed one person in a Simi Valley home, and a similar incident critically injured two people in a Bay Area residence where officials suspect fireworks were being manufactured

In addition, seven workers remain missing after a massive explosion engulfed a warehouse holding fireworks in Esparto, a rural area outside Sacramento, on Tuesday night.

The LAFD released messages earlier this week reminding residents that all fireworks are illegal in the city of L.A. and urging people to refrain from hosting personal fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday.

“If you are storing or considering using fireworks this weekend, we beg you to reconsider and attend a professional show,” the department posted on X following Thursday night’s fire in Pacoima. “The most immediate way to render your fireworks inert is to soak them in water. Please step up and take care of your loved ones, pets, and neighbors.”