A woman has been killed and two young children taken to hospital following a crash in Co Kildare.

Gardaí were at the scene of the collision between a car and a van that occurred at approximately 6.15pm on Tuesday on the R148 at Cloncurry in Enfield.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two young children travelling in the vehicle were taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin where their condition has been described as serious but stable.

The male driver of the van was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The death of the woman marks the third road fatality in the first two days of 2024.

The R148 at Cloncurry between Enfield and Kilcock was closed on Tuesday night with local diversions in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to conduct a technical examination of the scene on Wednesday morning.

An appeal has been issued for witnesses to the crash to come forward. Road users who may have camera footage from travelling on the R148 in between Enfield and Kilcock between 6pm and 6.30pm are asked to make it available to the Garda.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on (01) 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.