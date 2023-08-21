A woman in her 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Swinford, Co Mayo. The fatal incident on the N5, involving two vehicles, occurred on Monday afternoon.

The collision, which occurred at approximately 4.30pm, led to the death of a female passenger in one vehicle and serious injury to its male driver, who was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The male driver of the second vehicle was also seriously injured during the collision, and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

The N5 was closed for a time between Swinford and Charlestown so that Garda Forensic Collision Investigators could conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown on Monday afternoon between 4pm and 4.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.