



A woman from Doncaster managed to earn £10,000 from her side hustle as an Avon representative in her first year and now, she’s making just over £1,000 a month through the venture. Becky Rider, 37, works as a paediatric sister at her local A&E department and runs her Avon business with her husband, Kevin, 46, around her full-time job. Looking to meet new people and boost her confidence, she “jumped at the opportunity” of becoming an independent Avon Rep and is now a Sales Leader, coaching her team of 280 beauty entrepreneurs. After racking up five figures in her first year, Ms Rider said she has been able to clear her debts, pay for Christmases and even purchase an all-important prom dress for her daughter. The couple manage the business together, with Mr Rider focusing on Avon’s traditional door-to-door selling and Ms Rider owning the digital side.

Ms Rider said: “I’ve been running my business for four years now. In my first year, I made £10,000 and now I earn over £1,000 a month. These extra earnings have helped and changed my life in so many ways. “I’ve been able to clear debts, go on holidays, pay for my daughter’s prom dress and even fund our Christmas! Most importantly, I’ve been able to save £5,000 for a house deposit just by working an hour or so a day on my business.” However, Ms Rider said that, while the earnings are “hugely beneficial”, it’s the additional perks that truly mean the most. She said: “Working towards improving people’s mental health, trying new things and learning new skills – building something from the ground up and seeing the results of your hard work in real-time, is priceless.”

During the pandemic, Ms Rider said one of her team members hadn’t stepped foot outside her house “for over six months”. She said: “This was heart-breaking, as I know what loneliness can do to people. After she started her Avon beauty business, our team worked closely together and over time her confidence grew and her character slowly rebuilt. “She now regularly hosts Avon parties at her home and we’ve become great friends. This touching experience reminded me exactly why I’m so passionate about my work.”