Police say a woman found dead in Chilliwack, B.C., on Monday morning was the victim of homicide.

Chilliwack RCMP found the woman in the 7500 block of Vedder Road around 11 a.m. while responding to a report of a “suspicious occurrence.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case, and identified the victim on Tuesday as Chantelle Ruhl, a 37-year-old Chilliwack resident.

Police said Ruhl did not have a fixed address and was known to frequent the area where her body was found.

Police are now conducting an “extensive ground search” for evidence in the area, and are working to establish a timeline leading up to Ruhl’s death, IHIT said.

Anyone with information or relevant video is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.