A woman was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the central city of Lod Saturday night, as a violent crime wave continued to spiral in the Arab community.
Both victims, in their 60s, were found unconscious with bullet wounds after an individual entered a private home and shot them.
Paramedics pronounced one of the victims dead on the spot and took the other woman, in critical condition, to Shamir Medical Center, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.
Shortly after, police announced the arrest of five residents of Lod in connection with the shooting.
The shooting is being investigated within the context of a “violent conflict between clans on the Arab street,” Ynet reported, quoting the police.
It was also reported that the husband of the woman who was killed in the shooting was himself shot to death four years ago.
The anti-violence watchdog group the Abraham Initiatives said that since the beginning of the year, 133 Arab Israelis and two Palestinian residents have been killed in violent circumstances. Of those, 117 were shot to death.
During the same period last year, there were 123 deaths, it noted.
Many Arab community leaders blame law enforcement for the spiraling crime rate, accusing police of neglect as the majority of murder cases go unsolved.
The crime wave has worsened considerably over the past two years, since the installation of the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir as national security minister.
Is The Times of Israel important to you?
If so, we have a request.
Every day, even during war, our journalists keep you abreast of the most important developments that merit your attention. Millions of people rely on ToI for fast, fair and free coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
We care about Israel – and we know you do too. So today, we have an ask: show your appreciation for our work by joining The Times of Israel Community, an exclusive group for readers like you who appreciate and financially support our work.
Yes, I’ll give
Yes, I’ll give
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
You appreciate our journalism
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
You clearly find our careful reporting valuable, in a time when facts are often distorted and news coverage often lacks context.
Your support is essential to continue our work. We want to continue delivering the professional journalism you value, even as the demands on our newsroom have grown dramatically since October 7.
So today, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6 a month you’ll become our partners while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘272776440645465’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);