Woman Makes Tiny Electric Car Her Home

People do all kinds of interesting things with their vehicles, but one woman taking a three-wheeled electric car and converting it into her house is one of the craziest things we’ve seen this week. That woman, who goes by “Janet Colby” on TikTok, has reached millions of viewers as people marvel at her tiny home on wheels.

From the outside, her ride looks like any Kei car you might see in Japan or other parts of the Pacific Rim. But once she opens the door, you can see the interior has been decorated with cute little stuffed animals, lights on the roof, additional lights inside, pillows, curtains, a folding table, and an improvised bed. There’s a portable heater for the cold times of the year, but we don’t know what she does once it gets hot in the summer.

She even added a pull-down projector screen that goes on the backside of the windshield, allowing her to watch movies inside the tiny ride.

One might say the little EV is a “cozy” home, although she doesn’t have a way to cook food inside, use the bathroom, shower, or do other things a home is useful for. Something like this might work on a road trip, but this apparently is the woman’s full-time living arrangements.

We question if she actually lives in the car or if this is some gimmick to get views. Her first video, uploaded on November 26, 2024 shows the EV when it’s brand new, so either she’s been living out of it for a few short months or she found a great way to get attention online.

While Janet Colby has quite a few admirers on TikTok, some have pointed out safety concerns with her living arrangements. After all, a car doesn’t offer the same kind of privacy and protection a house does.

Some have commented about how she often shows the little EV parked at the outskirts of a sleepy town, which to them apparently is “creepy” and less than safe. We would think living in your car in an inner-city area would be far more risky, but it’s true many horror movies feature semi-rural settings for a reason.

Image via ellaonwheels_0/TikTok