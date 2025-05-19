Without hesitation, a woman rescued a shark tangled up in fishing rope, using her bare hands.

Charity Clark was paddle-boarding with her friends near Big Pine Key off the coast of Florida, on March 26, when they noticed a crab trap buoy behaving unusually before spotting the white outline of a shark.

The shark was upside down and motionless in the water with its body tightly wrapped—from tail to mouth—in the thick line, so Charity jumped into action.

She gently lifted the shark and began untangling yards of rope from its body. (Watch the video below…)

“It was just instinct,” said the 43-year-old photographer from Big Pine Key. “I didn’t even think twice.

“I saw this animal in distress and just knew I had to help.”

Charity believes the shark was in a tonic state, a natural, trance-like condition that makes the animal temporarily immobile—a state that allowed her to work on the rope unhindered.

She said she wasn’t scared, but let out a loud scream when the shark suddenly came to life, starting to wrestle with the rope.

“I was so relieved when it started moving,” she said.

“We were all smiles watching it swim away. It was such a relief.”

Watch the video…

This article was first published by The Good News Network on 15 May 2025. Lead Image: Charity Clark rescues shark – Courtesy of video by Cassie Bailey (via SWNS).



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

