Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was shot on Highway 1 by police, after officers say she was acting erratically and wandering through traffic.

It happened on Monday night at around 9:30 p.m., when police received reports from several witnesses that the woman was walking in and out of traffic, causing it to slow.

Police say the woman was in possession of an edged weapon and was climbing onto vehicles on Highway 1, near Road 88 West. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the woman began acting erratically and eventually approached the officer with the weapon.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

The 54-year-old woman from the RM of North Cypress-Langford was shot and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The officer was wearing a body-worn camera, which was activated and turned over to the Independent Investigation Unit, which is now handling the investigation.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

1:19

Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says

