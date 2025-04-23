A 29-year-old woman has died and another is in intensive care after a nitrogen leak during a cryotherapy session at a Paris gym led to a fatal case of suffocation, prompting a criminal investigation.

Cryotherapy, which exposes the body to extreme cold for therapeutic purposes, typically involves nitrogen gas to achieve ultra-low temperatures. Safety concerns have persisted for years, with organizations like the European Industrial Gases Association warning in 2018 of asphyxiation risks tied to improper nitrogen use.

Emergency services responded to an incident at the On Air gym in east-central Paris shortly before 6:30 p.m. local time on April 14, the Guardian reported. Two women were found in cardiorespiratory arrest, believed to be caused by a nitrogen leak in a cryotherapy chamber that had been repaired earlier that day.

The 29-year-old victim, an employee of the gym, was declared dead on the scene. The second woman, aged 34, was listed in critical condition.

Three others were hospitalized after attempting resuscitation, and 150 people were evacuated from the building. The Paris prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the incident, involving both police and workplace safety inspectors.

An autopsy and toxicology report are pending to confirm the exact cause of death. Authorities are also scrutinizing the maintenance and safety protocols surrounding the repaired cryotherapy chamber.

