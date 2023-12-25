A woman took to Reddit with the age-old question AITA after taking her niece to court for wrecking a lavish coat with a red paint prank.

As our families are closest to us, they often can hurt us the most; anyone with a sibling can attest to this simple fact. An unnamed woman recently found this out after running into an issue with her sister’s only child.

Credit- Getty/ Catherine McQueen

The paint that broke the coat’s back

The unnamed aunty, 28, married a “very wealthy” man, 34, and spent Christmas with his family for the first time following the pandemic. After telling her mother-in-law how much she adored her coat, she was gifted one of her own as her Christmas prezzie. Said coat is a whopping $20k. She only found out how expensive it was in January when her niece googled the brand.

“I won’t lie, I didn’t wear it after that because I was afraid of ruining it,” she explained on the popular Reddit thread AITA.

But disaster struck after another visit to her sister’s house. Her niece, for some wild reason, thought it was appropriate to prank her aunty.

She explained: “While I was putting it back on to leave, I felt something go splat on my back, then my niece started cackling and the smell of paint hit me. I was so p****d off while she was not apologitic at all. Her mom screamed at her and said she was grounded. Then she said she will pay for the dry cleaning.”

But it doesn’t stop there, as her niece posted it on Instagram alongside the caption: “I’m going to hit my aunt’s $20k coat with a paint filled balloon to see how she reacts.”

The niece took down the post but was in hot water again after her aunty discovered that the coat could not be saved. Rest in peace beautiful coat.

She wanted the money back for the coat

Credit- Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

The original poster continued to explain: “The next day I found out my coat can not be saved, so I called my sister and told her that her daughter has to pay it back.

“Well, we got into an argument and she said that they will not be paying it, and if I wanted a new one, I should get my husband to buy it for me. I think that they should pay for it (they can afford to, IMO they should sell my niece’s car and pay me back my money).”

Because she failed to reach an agreement with her sister, the woman intended to pursue the legal route. As a result, she had some take her side and others take her sister’s.

Reddit shares their thoughts on Coat-gate

Credit- Unsplash/Brett Jordan

While most people agreed with the original poster, there were those that said her sister should not be punished for her daughter’s stupidity.

One person scathed: “OPs sister is also saying that OPs husband can simply buy her another one, yet the coat didn’t even come from him. It was a gift from his mother. NTA OP, if your sister won’t give her daughter proper punishment, you may need to force it.”

Another suggested: “NTA. This is a really good way for your niece to learn that actions have consequences and hopefully will serve her well in the future, when she’s older. And your sister seems to need that lesson too.”

Credit- Unsplash/Na visky

The original poster took to Reddit once again to offer an update to her legions of supporters. Her husband came to the rescue.

She wrote: “Apparently, my BIL was not in the know, and he was very pissed off at what my niece did, and my sister’s response.

“So they came to this solution: my niece’s car will be sold, and if it doesn’t fetch the whole compensation money, she will have to get a job and pay me the whole check untill it is paid off. Also she is grounded for the rest of the school year.”