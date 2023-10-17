A dumpster diver shared her unbelievable haul of name-brand pieces after searching the bins of a TJ Maxx store for goods that had been thrown away.

TikToker @glamourddive has over 1.4 million followers on her account where she often shares her finds from her dumpster diving experiences, including popular stores. In this case, she shared one of her “best scores” of all time, after finding various designer label items in the bins, including one with a $275 tag still on.

Dumpster diving has risen in popularity in recent years and sees people raiding the bins behind popular stores in order to find unsold items that have been thrown away. Often, the items are found in perfect condition and can be anything from clothing to food.

Ella gained over eight million views on her viral post after sharing the “expensive jackpot” she found at TJ Maxx to her account on October 10th.

The dumpster diver’s “expensive jackpot” featured designer labels at TJ Maxx

Filming the bin behind the local TJ Maxx store, she captured a white bin bag, filled with untouched items and sitting separately from the other items.

“So I’m dumpster diving at TJ Maxx and I ripped open this bag and it is so full. There’s a Coach purse right there, there’s a ton of stuff,” she explained. In a later moment, TikToker Ella pointed out the original tag still on the bag, marking it as $275. She added that nothing is wrong with the bag and the zipper still completely worked.

Her haul also featured a pack of Calvin Klein boxer briefs and even a Steve Madden purse. Showing all the items laid out, she also managed to bag Bio Silk shampoo and conditioner along with a Calvin Klein sweatshirt. “I don’t see any cuts,” she explained of the jumper, citing the common practice of stores damaging items before throwing them.

Although Ella ruled this haul as her best one yet, it certainly isn’t the only worthwhile one she’s had at TJ Maxx. In a following video, she showed her previous finds in the bins at the chain store, showing various Juicy Couture and Tommy Bahama sandals and sliders she found after summer. Another trip showed heaps of pillows along with a $120 necklace and hair styling tools.

Stills from @glamourDDive’s TikTok videos.

Others are now vowing to take part in dumpster diving

Following the popularity of Ella’s video, viewers were left shocked at exactly the type of things dumpster diving allows you to take home without spending a buck. Some were so impressed that they even vowed to begin themselves. “At this point, I’m thinking of quitting my job and becoming a dumpster diver,” joked one user.

“That’s it! I’m going dumpster diving. Who’s coming,” added another user.

Gary O’Brien/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

TikTok is home to a large dumpster-diving community

Attention to dumpster diving has risen online in the past year or two, mainly thanks to TikTok, where many like Ella share their impressive finds and share tips on how you can do it. #Dumpsterdiving has over 6 billion views across the TikTok app.

The users set to normalize and explain the practice, showing how beneficial it can be. Many also take the opportunity to highlight how unethical the waste of good items by large corporations can be, in the belief such items could go to those in need instead.