A woman lost her arm after a bike she was holding was hit by a train as she was crossing railroad tracks in Ventura, according to authorities.

The woman was crossing east of Seaward Avenue around 5:22 p.m. Monday, according to a Ventura Police Department post on Facebook.

Investigators said she was trying to cross the tracks with the bicycle and the Amtrak train hit the bicycle while she was still holding it, resulting in the loss of her arm.

Officers arrived at the scene and began providing first aid until she was rushed to the hospital, along with her severed arm, which was recovered nearby, police said.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The woman’s identity wasn’t released but KTLA-TV reported that she is 24 years old.