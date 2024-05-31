The Women’s Euro 2025 qualification period to determine the 15 teams who will join hosts Switzerland at next year’s tournament is under way.

England have been drawn in the toughest qualifying group. The defending champions will still be expected to progress but an opening 1-1 draw with Sweden at Wembley was not the best start. They bounced back four days later, however, with an away win against the Republic of Ireland.

England’s sloppiness in Friday’s defeat to France at St James’ Park leaves Sarina Wiegman with questions to answer before the return match on Tuesday.

England’s Euro 2025 qualifying fixtures

England face France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland, home and away, across three international windows over the next four-and-a-half months.

The sides who finish outside the top two, and therefore do not qualify automatically, will contest play-offs over two rounds of two-legged ties across two windows in the autumn of 2024.

Friday, April 5

England 1 Sweden 1, Wembley

Tuesday, April 9

Republic of Ireland 0 England 2, Aviva Stadium

Friday, May 31

England 1 France 2, St James’ Park

Tuesday, June 4

France vs England, Stade Geoffrey-Guichard, TBC

Friday, 12 July

England vs Republic of Ireland, Carrow Road, 8pm

Tuesday, 16 July

Sweden vs England, TBC

How to watch

All England matches will be televised by ITV Sport.

Other key dates

Oct 21-29

Either Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs (if needed) or friendlies

Nov 25-Dec 3

Either Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs final round (if needed) or friendlies

Dec 16

Draw for Euro 2025

Who are England’s group opponents

France

Frequently tipped for greatness but so far proving to be perennial underachievers at major tournaments.

Managed by Hervé Renard, who famously oversaw Saudi Arabia’s shock victory against Argentina at the men’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they reached the quarter-finals at the Women’s World Cup last year but lost on penalties to co-hosts Australia. France were also the runners-up in the inaugural Women’s Nations League last month.

They have a team littered with stars from Paris St-Germain and the record eight-times Women’s Champions League winners Lyon, and have a strong head-to-head record against England historically.

Key player: Kadidiatou Diani (forward, Lyon)

Results so far: France 1 Republic of Ireland 0; Sweden 0 France 1

Sweden

Regulars in the latter stages of major women’s tournaments and silver medallists at the past two Olympic Games, Sweden are a giant presence in global women’s football and finished third at 2023’s World Cup.

They were comprehensively undone by England at Bramall Lane in the Euros semi-finals in 2022 but remain a formidable team.

The Swedes, surprisingly, only finished third in their Nations League group last autumn, largely because of a costly away defeat against Switzerland – and that is why they found themselves in Pot Three for the draw.

Key player: Stina Blackstenius (striker, Arsenal)

Results so far: England 1 Sweden 1; Sweden 0 France 1

Republic of Ireland

The Irish are entering a new era under head coach Eileen Gleeson. She has replaced Vera Pauw, whose four-year reign ended after last summer’s World Cup when the Republic of Ireland went out in the group stages.

In her six Nations League matches in charge, Gleeson oversaw an impressive six wins from six in League B to earn promotion to League A for this latest cycle. That saw them beat Albania, Hungary and Northern Ireland twice each. However, they will go into this League A campaign as major underdogs against three of the world’s top five-ranked sides.

Key player: Katie McCabe (left-back/winger, Arsenal)

Results so far: France 1 Republic of Ireland 0; Republic of Ireland 0 England 2

How does qualifying work?

Three of the world’s top-five ranked sides are in Group A3 – France (third), England (fourth) and Sweden (fifth), along with the Republic of Ireland (24th) – but only the top two sides will be guaranteed automatic qualification for next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.

England’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2025 – and defending the title – remain relatively strong overall, however, because the new format means the third- and fourth-placed teams in their group will take part in play-offs as a back-up route to the finals.

The qualification process has been merged with the Women’s Nations League, which began in 2023. England are in League A and therefore were guaranteed to face strong sides in qualifying, while teams in Leagues B and C cannot qualify for the Euros automatically and can only hope for play-off spots at best.

Full qualifying draw

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland

Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic

Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic Group A3: France, England, Sweden, Republic of Ireland

France, England, Sweden, Republic of Ireland Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland

League B

Group B1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan

Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel

Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta

Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo

League C

Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia

Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova

Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands

Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg

When are the 2025 Euros taking place?

The 16-team tournament will run from July 2-27, 2025.

Where is the 2025 tournament being hosted?

Switzerland are the host country after beating off competition from Poland, France and jointly Denmark/Finland/Norway/Sweden.

Who are the defending champions?

England are the defending champions after lifting the trophy on home soil in 2022.