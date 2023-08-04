The Irvine golf course is playing host to some of the world’s best female golfers as they get in their final preparations ahead of the final major of the year – The British Open.

It is the fifth time the Ayrshire course has hosted the competition, with players battling it out to join Ayake Furue, Lee Mi-hyang, Isabelle Boineau and Rebecca Artis on the role of previous champions at Dundonald.

The tournament is always hotly contested, and photographer Charlie Gilmour headed along on day one to catch a piece of the action.

Among those competing is Ayrshire’s own Louise Duncan, who got off to a strong start in her opening round as a one under par score of 71 saw her finish the day in a tie for 16th – the highest place of any Scot in the event.

There were high hopes for fellow Scot Gemma Dryburgh, after a top ten finish at the most recent major, The Evian Championship.

An one over par start on day one has left the home hopeful close to the cut line heading into day two.

While looking at the cut line, last year’s champion is looking in a periless position at five over par – with the projected cut line at three over at the time of writing.

For Furue, it has shown how unforgiving the links can be, even if she shot a total 21 under par in four rounds last year.

There is still plenty of golf to be played, which you can catch live, in person – or on TV, with the event being shown on Sky Sports.