Rachel Daly pays tribute to father with celebration after scoring first World Cup goal
The group stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup is almost complete, with just three more quartets needing to wrap up their opening games and discover which nations make the knockouts.
On Wednesday it’s the turn of Argentina to try and force their way through to the last 16 as they face Sweden, while Italy play South Africa also needing a result to progress. Later, Brazil must overcome Jamaica to seal progression from Group F after being beaten by France – who are top and face minnows Panama.
Meanwhile, Lauren James shone again on Tuesday with two stunning goals as England put in their best performance of the Women’s World Cup so far to sweep aside China 6-1 and march into the last 16.
USA only just managed to sneak through with a draw against Portugal, leading to criticism from former stars. Follow all the latest news and match updates below:
We’re halfway through in both matches. The best chances falling to Sweden in their clash with Argentina but it’s still goalless there.
Italy led from the spot against South Africa before a very strange and very long-range own goal levelled matters.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 08:56
Big chance for Italy on the break but Beccari overhits the pass and the opportunity is lost.
Another strike from range is then saved, while at the other end of the pitch, Karabo Dhlamini runs onto the ball and lashes a first-time shot wildly off-target. Well into injury time in both matches.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 08:50
Italy almost immediately back in front as a header clips the post. A VAR check for potential penalty doesn’t go their way either – but the Europeans look to have been sparked back into action by the strange equaliser.
Meanwhile, Florencia Bonsegundo is being stretchered off for Argentina with an apparent knee injury. She looks in some distress as Falfan comes on.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 08:41
What on earth?! South Africa gifted a route back into the game as Benedetta Orsi spins and plays a blind backpass – far too hard and far too inaccurate, beating her own goalkeeper from 25 yards and scoring an own goal!
Incredible way to level matters.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 08:34
Sweden’s best move of the match down the right – Jakobsson gets into space behind the defence and clips a decent ball across, but Schough’s eventual header is weak and off-target.
Half an hour into the first half in both games and as it stands the European nations are both progressing in relative comfort.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 08:31
Off the post! South Africa close to an equaliser as a lnog-range effort crashes out off the woodwork!
Argentina meanwhile continue to push through set pieces but they haven’t really managed to threaten Jennifer Falk in goal for Sweden yet.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 08:24
A reminder of what each of the quartet now in action requires:
– Sweden are already through to the last-16 and top spot in Group G will be confirmed with at least a draw against Argentina.
– Even if Sweden lose, they are still likely to finish top spot. It would take an Italy win, combined with a 10-goal swing, for them to finish second.
– Italy will go through win a win against South Africa but will be knocked out with a defeat .
– A draw would only be enough if Argentina fail to beat Sweden. Given Italy’s goal difference of -4, any Argentina win against Sweden would see them knocked out if they draw.
– South Africa can only go through if they beat Italy, but would only be guaranteed a place in the last-16 if Argentina fail to win.
– If South Africa and Argentina both win, it will go down to goal difference and then goals scored.
– Argentina can only go through if they beat Sweden. Like South Africa, they will only be guaranteed a place in the last-16 if South Africa draw or lose and if both teams win it will go down to goal difference.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 08:18
Italy are ahead from the penalty spot! Caruso knocks home the spot kick, low to her left, after VAR signalled a foul which wasn’t initially spotted.
That means Argentina, as it stands, cannot go through even if they win. They need South Africa to find a result as well as getting one of their own.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 08:14
Underway in both matches!
Here’s the state of play in Group G:
A big ask for either of South Africa or Argentina to win today, but win they must to progress.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 08:04
That gave England an emphatic victory as they head off to Brisbane to play Nigeria on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.
Today, Groups F and G will be concluded, with two more games in Group H tomorrow.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.
Karl Matchett2 August 2023 07:58
